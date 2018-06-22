Lata Mangeshkar’s family upset with Karan Johar over use of her K3G song for orgasm scene in Lust Stories

For those who have seen Karan Johar’s short-film in the 4-tiered omnibus Lust Stories on a newly married wife who finds her sexual satisfaction in her own hands (so to speak), the use of the iconic title song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Kiara Advani’s crucial ‘climax’ scene has come as a surprise.

An irate member of the Mangeshkar family speaks on behalf of the distinguished family when he wonders why. “Why? Why did Karan Johar use Lata Didi’s immortal song in such an embarrassing situation? I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?”

The song was filmed on Jaya Bachchan and is regarded as a sacred inviolable anthem on the virtues of a joint family.

Angry and upset, the member of the Mangeshkar clan says they’ve withheld this blasphemous use of the song from Lataji. “At her age we don’t want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. But we (Mangeshkars) wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song.”