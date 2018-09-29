Lata Mangeshkar insured her voice? This could be the reason for considering it

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 89 this year, has garnered fans across the globe for her melodious voice. However, it was recently revealed that she has insured her vocal chords after facing trouble in 1960s. Narrating the incident her brother Hridaynath shared to a news agency that Didi’s voice was breaking and got flat.

Lata Mangeshkar discussed the problem with Ustad Amir Khan and he advised her to maintain silence for six months and not sing for a year. Post her relief period she returned to Bollywood in 1962 with Bees Saal Baad and sang the track “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” in the movie for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in the same year.

It’s not just her but south superstar Rajinikanth has also insured his voice for an undisclosed amount. Rajinikanth has a copyright for his voice so that no one can imitate it without his consent.