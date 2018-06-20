Last day of ‘Zero’ shooting, watch Shah Rukh Khan and his crew celebrates on the street of Orlando

Superstar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming movie ‘Zero’ which is scheduled to release in December this year. According to latest news from SRK universe a fan handle on Twitter revealed that climax scene of ‘Zero’ is completed in Orlando and it is also a wrap up. Sharing a picture of SRK, it tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan with the crew of @Zero21Dec after #Zero shoot wrap up. He looks breathtaking as always, doesn’t he?.”

The fan page also posted a video in which the cast and crew of Zero are seen dancing in the middle of the street. The video was captioned as, “It’s a wrap for #Zero shoot in Orlando. Entire team is out celebrating on the streets. RT if you want to see SRK grooving to ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ too! @KarunaBadwal @RedChilliesEnt @Zero21Dec.”

On this Eid, SRK was not in India so he couldn’t meet and greet his fans like rest of the years, as he was shooting the climax scene for Zero in America. But he posted and picture on social media wishing all his fans a happy Eid.

Talking about the movie, It is directed by Anand L. Rai and it will have double role of king Khan, where one of them is a vertically challenged man. Apart from SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be seen in the film in important roles. A lot of Bollywood celebs right from Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will make a special appearance in Zero.

