Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav to enter Bollywood film industry

Patna: After joining active politics, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad‘s elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav is set to enter the Hindi film industry. He released a poster of his upcoming movie on Wednesday. Tej Pratap, known for making controversial statements, unveiled the poster of “Rudra – The Avtar” via his Twitter handle. He features wearing a pair of aviators in the poster, which reads: “Coming soon”.

This is the first time Tej Pratap, 29, is acting in a Hindi film as a hero. Earlier, he had acted in a Bhojpuri film when he was Health Minister in 2016 and essayed the role of a Chief Minister. Tej Pratap, who got married last month, is said to be of a religious nature and is known to visit temples. But he is not articulate and media savvy like his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former Deputy Chief Minister.

Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is considered by many as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics as he has been projected the Chief Ministerial candidate by the RJD.