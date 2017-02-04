Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers 2017: From Kiara Advani, Varun Dhavan to Priety Zinta, see who lit the ramp on fire!

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2017 is the hottest destination to be at with lots of Bollywood celebrities who rocked the ramp with their adorable looks, and, tantrums. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and beautiful divas are Bipasha Basu, Swara Bhaskar, Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor, Daina Panty, Nimrat Kaur and Kiara Advani in the three days show which was held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani

Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who glided down the ramp in a sheer, printed, layered, long, skirt with sexy printed peplum choli. Here was a fashion forward line that created the right waves for fashionistas when they make their entries in Farah Sanjana’s ‘Halcyon Days of Spring’ collection.

Vaani Kapoor walked for Ritu Kumar

Fashion followers were on alert as great style was presented on the ramp. The ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ unveiled the colourful “Maharaja Pop” collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017. Wearable, stylish, contemporary and very youthful, ‘Label Ritu Kumar’ worked on the latest trends and colours to give women’s wear a fusion of fabrics, craft and tradition. The show opened with a navy, long-sleeved mini with brass buttons detailing, followed by a body suit with striking blue embroidery. Floral prints blossomed on tiny skirts, maxis, minis, midis, flowing pants and even shorts.

Vaani Kapoor, the hot star of the hit movie “Befikre” who strutted down the ramp in an ornate, appliquéd, black, zipped, biker jacket, over printed maxi skirt and a sheer net body suit. Here were cool stunning creations that will add to the fashion quotient of wardrobes, when style worshippers combine royalty with the “Maharaja Pop” range by ‘Label Ritu Kumar’.

Bipasha Basu

The designing duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented by Moto Z are known for their scintillating fashion, which is coveted by top Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have all proudly flaunted the label at international award functions. For Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 the designers ended Day Three with a collection that will be the ‘Talk of the Town’. Bollywood’s sensational star Bipasha Basu who looked amazing in a pastel plunged neckline crystal/sequin encrusted gown with long floor-length cape sleeves.

Preity Zinta walked for Sanjukta Dutta

Bollywood’s dimple queen Preity Zinta looked stunning in a black and red, classic saree with highlights of gold motifs and temple border along with a backless choli, as she ended the show. Sanjukta Dutta revealed her magic with a stunning collection “Mekhela Chador” that was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity that added sparkles to a woman’s beauty.

Adah Sharma walked for Lipsa Hembram

Film actress Adah Sharma walked the ramp in a classic summer printed dress that had layered details in powder pink, which made her look upbeat and fun-spirited. Lipsa Hembram’s ‘Galang Gabaan’ label ensured that the ‘Simplify’ collection would be an added asset in every summer wardrobe.

Nimrat kaur walked for Sonam and Paras Mod

Adding to the mood of the collection was the limited edition hand crafted shoes that matched the look of the “Noor” range. Nimrat Kaur, the superb Bollywood and Hollywood star made a glamorous entry in an ornate, gold, embroidered, wine, coloured Lehenga with an angular draped choli flaunting a long trail. For a grand Red Carpet appearance that will drive the paparazzi into frenzy “Noor” by Sonam and Paras Modi for their ‘SVA’ label will cause a battery of flash bulbs to go into motor drive.

Swara Bhaskar

Popular Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar ended the grand show in a metallic silver cowled midi covered with an enticing long lace cover. ‘Amoh by Jade’ is known for its fusion styles that have a distinct design element, which is easily identified with the brand. Appealing silhouettes ensured that the “Amaat” collection was ideal for Summer/Resort 2017 events with looks for women who desire the unconventional for the coming season.

Diana Penty

Payal Singhal’s collection called ‘Lady M’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 was inspired by Agatha Christie’s dark romantic murder mystery “Death on the Nile.” The fabric choice was ideal for the inspirations as georgette; tulle, silk and dupion silk were the foundation for the ultra glam line.

Bollywood beauty Diana Penty who floated down the ramp wearing an ash grey, georgette, fully encrusted kaftan tunic with a net Deco jaal embroidered Lehenga.

Rahul Khanna

Always expect the unconventional and completely off the beaten path when it comes to a Narendra Kumar fashion show. For Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 the men’s wear collection “The Millennials” from the designer presented by top linen brand Burgoyne was a much-awaited event. Burgoyne linen has a history dating back to 1912 and its exquisite linen fabrics have been coveted by the top haute couture brands in the world. “The Millennials” by Narendra Kumar presented with the exquisite linens from Burgoyne, was a collection that will surely give the young stylish men a confident, sartorial image.

Making a debonair, show stopping entry was the very dashing and handsome Rahul Khanna in a black fully embroidered jacket and fitted pants.

Arjun kapoor and Varun Dhawan walked for Kunal Rawal

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spontaneously joined actor Varun Dhawan, who was walking the ramp as a showstopper for popular designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai.

Varun was seen wearing an ivory coloured deconstructed bandhgala jacket, with intricate embroidery by Rawal, Gunday star Arjun looked dapper in black kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Apart from Arjun, Rawal’s show was attended by actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Prateik Babbar and Mohit Marwah.