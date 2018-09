Kylie Jenner has cereal and milk for first time and finds it ‘life changing’; this is how internet reacted

Supermodel Kylie Jenner tweeted that she tried the cereal with milk for the first time and the tweet has gone viral among all her fans and celebrities. She tweeted, “last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing.”

She is also the youngest member among the Kardashian-Jenner family. She suprised everyone with her tweet on Wednesday informing about her new breakfast dish. Many of her fans have been wondering what she has been eating all these years for breakfast to stay fit and healthy.

She also called it in her tweet “life-changing”, and later she also said “I always liked cereal dry, I never bothered to put milk.” By this time other celebrities also joined tweeter conversation.

Read what the other internet users had to say:

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Regular. Should i try almond next time? https://t.co/ewfPhkJ1CA — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018