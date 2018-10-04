Kunal Kemmu showers kisses, lots of love on wife Soha Ali Khan’s birthday; Check out inside pictures

Pataudi family’s princess, Soha Ali Khan, turns 40 today. And, instead of throwing a royal birthday bash, Soha opted to keep her birthday bash simple and casual by throwing a party for close friends on Wednesday night.

From kisses to wrapping each other in arms, Soha and Kunal were having their time of life. The dotting hubby showered Soha with lots of kisses and love as she rang in her 40th birthday.

The actress wore a glittery strappy dress with a low-cut neckline. She completed her look with gold earrings and a matching pendant necklace that spelt out her daughter’s name, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are very close to Soha and Kunal, decided to give the bash a miss, owing to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s sudden demise. Soha’s celebrity friends Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma were all in attendance. Other than them, Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti, Rannvijay Singha along with his wife Priyanka Singha, Sophie Chaudry and Shruti Seth were spotted attending the bash.

In the videos which are out from the birthday party, we can see how Soha is asking if she can still be 39, if she doesn’t cut the cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sovana Mukherjee (@sovanamukherjee) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 3, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram Mamma to be ❤️ #nehadhupia @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 3, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 3, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT