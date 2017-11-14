Kunal Kemmu shares daughter’s image on social media

Mumbai: On the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday, actor Kunal Kemmu shared the first photograph of his “munchkin” Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kunal shared the image on Twitter and captioned it: “Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people Happy Children’s Day.”

Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/dSJvMoBKEi

— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2017



He welcomed his first bundle of joy with his actress-wife Soha Ali Khan in September 29.

Kunal was in a live-in relationship with Soha, daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015.

The pair have together worked in films like “99”, “Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge” and “Mr Joe B. Carvalho”.