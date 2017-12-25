Kunal Kemmu shares daughter ‘Inaaya’ picture and it looks adorable

Bollywood star kids are centre of attraction and now Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is in the league. The three month toddler is celebrating her first Christmas with family and on this occasion Kunal took social media and shared a beautiful picture of Inaaya and he captioned the image “It’s a merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas.”

Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur celebrated his first birthday and the time he was born he was in the news and now it seems Inaaya can give tough to Taimur. Talking about her duties and how her life has changed after Inaaya’s birth, Soha said to Indian Express, “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her.” She added, “It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not — she’s the boss!”

Kunal and Soha have a very busy schedule but they make sure that princess Inaaya get the majority of there time. Kunal and Soha were seen spending their Christmas Eve at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.