Kunal Kemmu fined Rs 500 by Mumbai Police for riding without helmet; apologises on Twitter

Mumbai: Kunal Kemmu had to pay Rs 500 fine to Mumbai Traffic Police for riding a bike without helmet on the roads of Mumbai. Twitter user named Anil Kashyap shared a picture of Kunal on Twitter page tagging Mumbai Police saying that, he deserves the challan. Noticing the tweet Mumbai police cut challan of Rs 500 to the actor.

The fined amount is still unpaid. Mumbai police shared a picture of actor and e-challan on Twitter along with caption, “@anilmanu1991 brought to our notice by your tweet, an e-challan Number MTPCHC1800225825 has been issued to the concerned”

.@anilmanu1991 brought to our notice by your tweet, an e-challan Number MTPCHC1800225825 has been issued to the concerned pic.twitter.com/r1ui4krsQ9

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2018

However, Kunal apologised for the incident. He wrote on Twitter, “I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!”

I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn.apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! pic.twitter.com/s8mDnmbTsv — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 21, 2018

This is not the first time where Mumbai police is taking a strict action against the celebrities earlier Varun Dhawan also got challan for taking selfie with fans on the road. Mumbai Police shared a picture on social media along with caption, “The Mumbai Police shared a message on Twitter and a warning for Varun, saying that, “@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher.”

Later he apologise for the incidence. “My apologies Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this,” he tweeted.