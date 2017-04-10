Kumar sisters sizzle with rapper Raftaar

After the success of Dhakad from Dangal, rapper Raftaar is back with his new song Mera Highway Star. The song is a collaboration between Raftaar and the sister duo Tulsi and Kushali Kumar. The teaser for the song, which was released recently by the trio, will see Raftaar, and the Kumar sisters in sexy avatar. Cut-off shorts, bling and car and a power pack performance by Raftaar add an entirely new element to the song.

Tulsi Kumar who is normally associated with soft romantic songs was happy to shed her girl-next-door image for something as bold and steamy as the video, but admits that it was her sister Kushali who convinced her to do this.

“It was Kushali who styled me so glamorously and the entire concept and everything was her idea,” Tulsi said.

Moreover, the rap is said to be different from the usual ones and the singers termed it a ‘clean rap’. “So the whole experience of the song had such a family feel, Kushali helped Tusli and vice-versa, so the song had to be clean. And I am happy that they (Kumar sisters) thought of me when they wanted a clean rap,” Raftar added.