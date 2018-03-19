Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Mohit Malik loves his rockstar avatar

Mohit Malik says he is in love with his rockstar look in TV show “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”. In the show, he will be seen wearing a leather jacket and combat boots. His character is named Sikander.

“I have the signature rockstar look in ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’,” Mohit said. “I have donned the classic leather jacket and electric guitar look for my role as Sikander which adds to the intensity of the role. I’m loving the look. It’s nothing like what I have done before,” he added.

“Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala” tells the story of seven-year-old Kulfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation. Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kulfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs. The show also stars Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.