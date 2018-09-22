Kubbra Sait speaks about her ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh, ‘I love that man, he is very cool’

One can admit that actress Kubbra Sait has arrived and is definitely a breakout star in web space ever since her role as Cuckoo in Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games. The actress is definitely enjoying the suddenly stardom through the digital space but is hopeful to receive amazing offers in the coming future. Talking about the same, the actress recently revealed that she is starring in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Kubbra Sait even praised the lead actor Ranveer Singh and how effortlessly cool he is.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Kubbra Sait said, “I did play a part where I am playing an anchor, a very tiny part in Gully Boy. So, I am very excited about that.”

Kubbra further talked about how amazing is Ranveer Singh. She said, “I love that man. He is very cool. He is just effortlessly cool and he just personifies cool. I am very excited about Gully Boy and it is a very tiny part. It is not acting as such but it was just having fun and I had a great time shooting it.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy will bring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the very first time in this real life story. Although they have worked in a couple of ads for an e-com travel portal, this will be their first film together. This would be the second collaboration between Zoya and Ranveer after Dil Dhadakne Do. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.