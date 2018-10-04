Kubbra Sait opens up about life after Sacred Games’ success

Still on a high

Although I am constantly telling myself everyday. ‘You are not Cuckoo, you are Kubra,’ somehow the world isn’t letting go! No matter where I go, the first part of the conversation is, ‘Oh, when is the next season coming out? Are you coming back? Oh, but Cuckoo is dead na…’ I’m like, ‘You know all of the answers, why are you asking me?’ Everyday it’s that conversation, every get-together it’s that conversation. Or they just want to come and talk to me about the show. It’s never just a 2-minute conversation. It’s never like, ‘Hey what a great role.’ It’s always, ‘Hey, what a GREAT role, my god! How well it was directed! The writing, the acting.’ It’s always a conversation that runs into 10 minutes. And these people are strangers, people I have never met in my life.

There was a very sweet moment. A fan travelled 30 km to meet me with his grandmother!

Honesty factor

The idea is when you get an opportunity to do something like this, you should do it with honesty. If you don’t, then you have to sit and explain why you did such a trashy job. More importantly, it’s fair. Thankfully projects like Sacred Games, where you have got so many people who are so brilliant and sensitive and sensitised to such a touchy topic, it wasn’t difficult to play this character with honesty. That’s because Anurag is not in search of a good frame, or a close-up. He’s not in search of anything. He’s in search of the truth in that moment. If he finds that truth, he will keep it.

Cuckoo connect

The main connect lies in the fact that she is a very strong-willed woman. She knows what she wants and she knows that Gaitonde can be anybody; he could be the strongest man in the city, but she knows that she has his attention. She knows that he will love her. It’s funny right, because every character has grey in the show but Cuckoo is that one person whose love is pure. She’s that purity, that honesty, that liveliness, that smile, that positivity. And she also makes Gaitonde feel secure. Like, she knows that he has accomplished it all; if he just has Cuckoo by his side. So it’s a very strong, very powerful character to play.

The prep

I didn’t have time to prepare really because I received the confirmation four days before shooting could begin. The beauty of working with Anurag is that he does not want preparation. He literally lets you read the lines and suggests we sit and write it. He literally didn’t let me touch my script. He would read out the lines to me, I would feel his lines and once I did, I would be like ‘Great, now let’s do the scene’. And that’s how he made Cuckoo a reality. The only thing he would constantly tell me was, ‘This is your reality, this is who you are and you cannot be uncomfortable about who you are.’ That was my biggest learning, actually. It empowered me as a human being to know that whatever you are, when you just accept yourself, it makes all the difference.

Face off

We decided with the make-up team to have the green shading around my jawline. I used to take around 15 minutes to get ready. I would put on my wig, the green shading, liner and lashes. There was only one thing I added and that was the dark liner that we would do around the lips. Funnily, the moment that liner would come on, I would be like a different person. It was amazing. And then I used to have so much fun slipping into these elaborate Parveen Babi costumes.

Actor born

I’m very blessed. Now suddenly people are saying, ‘We’ve got a new actor on the block’. Till this point I’d always been an anchor. It’s a new lease of life to now enjoy. I think films will take time, but things are being written but until then I’m not going to be the one sitting and waiting. I’m going to be continuing the work that I have been doing and that’s not going to stop.