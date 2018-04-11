‘Krrish 4’: Hrithik and dad Rakesh Roshan not on the same page?
Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan’s most ambitious project ‘Krrish 4’ is expected to release in 2020. For that, Hrithik and papa Rakesh Roshan are working very hard to make it bigger and better. However, now the reports are stating that Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are having creative differences between each other for the film.
Yes, a source close to Deccan Chronicle told, “Hrithik has worked with his father in four films till date — Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2 and Krrish 3. Now, he has certain ideas on how the script should flow and what kind of a cast he should be working with. But it’s obvious that Hrithik has metamorphosed into a good actor and has a better understanding of the medium with today’s cinema in place. He wants his director dad to make the film into an intelligent one, rather than spoon-feeding the audiences. There’s also differences between them about the casting, but it’s all in good spirit or on a creative level.”
Well, from the start of a career, Hrithik has always been sharing great rapport with his father and has always followed his footsteps. But will these creative differences affect Krrish 4’s development?