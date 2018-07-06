Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor? Confusion over female lead in Sushant Singh Rajput’s next  

Many reports have suggested that Shraddha Kapoor is the top contender for the female lead in Sushant Singh Rajput’s next, being helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. But did the cutie replace Kriti Sanon who had been paired with Rajput in Raabta?

Shraddha was also in talks for Ekta Kapoor’s Shotgun Shaadi, but opted out owing to date issues. Speculations surfaced that Kriti Sanon replaced Shraddha in the director’s college drama. However, some sources claim that the Raabta actress hasn’t even been approached for it.

According to a source, “The film’s makers are still working out modalities with Shraddha, who will sign on the dotted line as soon as the terms are locked. That is the reason they haven’t announced the female lead yet. As for Kriti, she is definitely not in the film as of now”, reports DNA.