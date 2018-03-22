Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 4

Kriti Sanon, who has been basking in the success of her last release, Bareilly Ki Barfi, will now be seen in Housefull 4. With Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon will be reuniting with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala for the second time after her debut film Heropanti.

Housefull 4 marks a lot of firsts for Kriti, be it by making her debut in the genre of pure comedy or a maiden role in a franchise. While talking about the film Kriti shares, “Joining the cast of Housefull 4 is like coming back home. My journey started with Sajid sir in Heropanti. Since then, he has always been there for me and has guided me. I can’t wait to work with him again and that too, in the super-successful Housefull franchise!”

This epic laugh riot will be directed by Sajid Khan, who had helmed the first two instalments. Touted as a reincarnation drama, it will be mounted on a huge budget and set in two eras.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, the team is gearing up to make Diwali 2019 a bumper celebration. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.