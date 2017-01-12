Kriti Sanon busy learning from her reel parents

Kriti Sanon had a very fruitful experience sharing screen space with theatre actors like Seema Pahwa and Pankaj Tripathi who are playing her parents in the film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The actress feels it was a great learning experience for her to work with them and she got the opportunity to learn a lot from them throughout the shooting of the film.She used to observe them as to how they were approaching their characters during the shoot and would also have long conversations with them to understand their processes.

The actress who made her debut not so long back with Sajid Nadiadwala’s HEROPANTI is gearing up for her upcoming movie. Kriti wrapped up the shoot of her film Bareilly Ki BarfI in Lucknow last month and is heard to have had a great experience on the sets with her co-actors.

She thoroughly enjoyed the shooting process and has experiences that will help her grow in the work she does and keep the lessons with her forever. Kriti Shares “Shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi was an amazing learning experience for me. Both Pankaj sir and Seema ma’am, who play my parents in the filmare phenomenal actors to say the least. It’s amazing how their improvisations and impromptu reactions uplift the performance of all other actors. I had a blast shooting scenes with them.”