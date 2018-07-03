Kriti Kharbanda’s sensual pole dancing to be a part of ‘Housefull 4’

Kriti Kharbanda, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming family entertainer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, has recently signed Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful franchise, Housefull 4 to be helmed by Sajid Khan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol among others.

In order to prep for her role in the crazy comedy, Kriti Kharbanda needs to be extremely fit, and so she has started working towards it and her next one month will be dedicated to fitness and following a diet. Apart from that, Kriti has started dance classes, learning Bollywood, contemporary along with pole dance in order to gain more flexibility as part of her prep, similar to Jacqueline Fernandez whose pole dance videos went viral couple of months ago. Since the gorgeous actress hasn’t played a role like this yet, she is trying to get the right body language and attitude for her character. Kriti Kharbanda says, “Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven’t done before but I’m really enjoying the process.” Although it is yet to be seen as to who will the actress be paired with in Housefull 4, Kriti Kharbanda is already featuring as Bobby Deol’s romantic interest in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first 2 instalments, the fourth film of the series we heard will revolve around the theme of reincarnation. Housefull 4 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release during Diwali 2019.