Mumbai: Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who won huge praises for her impeccable performance in Guest In London and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana released last year, have recently shot for the leading smart phone brand commercial with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri.

Kriti informs, “I find it extremely easy to work with people who are from Delhi (laughs). There’s an instant connect. Delhi people bond over food and that’s what Sidharth and I did. As an actor, he’s extremely professional. It also helped that he and Mohit sir had worked together before, so they had a great rapport. They made me feel very welcome and I didn’t feel out of place at all.”

Sharing her experience of working with Mohit for the first time, she elaborates, “Everyone who has worked with Mohit sir, or watched his movies, knows that he gives a lot of importance to all his characters. That’s exactly what he did here. I felt very relevant. And when a director makes you feel relevant, you want to work even harder. That’s exactly what he got out of me. I would kill to work with Mohit sir again. He is one of the best people I have worked with. I can only hope that I lived up to his expectations. But as far as I go, it was a dream come true that I got to work with him”.

Shooting for the popular commercial was fun for Kriti as she had to do 23 costume changes within two days of shoot. “I think it became achievable because I had a great team. It wasn’t the easiest thing, but it was probably the most fun thing we had ever done. As actors and as a team, we all love challenges, but we want someone to push our boundaries,” she adds.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda has an interesting line up of films releasing this year including her forthcoming family entertainer, Veerey Ki Wedding, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se featuring the Deols, and an extended cameo opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan.