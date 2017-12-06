Kriti Kharbanda puts on her garba shoes
After her last film ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ did moderately well at the box office, actress Kriti Kharbanda is now gearing up for her next film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ featuring the Deols. For which Kriti has been spending several hours a day learning garba from a dance tutor who specialises in the dance art form.
In the film, which is the third installment of the successful franchise, Kriti plays a Gujarati girl and is learning this dance form for a particular song in the film. “As a kid the only time I used to get out at night when I was in 9th and 10th standard. The only time I had permission to go out at night, was during Navratri because we all used to go play Dandiya and Garba. So the second they said they are shooting the song I literally went down memory lane and I still remember wearing all those colourful outfits and buying those colourful Dandiya sticks. It’s going to be a very exciting song and I feel elated. Plus, I feel Garba is a great way to tone up to lose weight so it’s all working out for me I have no complaints,” exclaims Kriti.