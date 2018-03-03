Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Sharma promote ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ at a college in Delhi

Mumbai: Veerey Ki Wedding actor Kriti Kharbanda went to a college in Delhi with her co-star, Pulkit Samrat as part of the promotions. From the huge crowd that surrounded her there, it looks like Kriti has amassed quite a fan following with the movies that she has done so far. The stunner was mobbed by the college students to an extent that she injured her legs and hands.

Says a source, “Though Kriti has worked predominantly in the South Indian film industry, she is well-known in Delhi as she hails from the capital. The college kids showed up in huge numbers at the promotional event and wanted to catch a glimpse of her, which resulted into a frenzy. She was bruised and had minor injuries while this happened.”

With her girl-next-door vibe, Kriti has an exciting slate of films this year that includes Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se with the Deols and Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

See video Kirti shared on her Instagram page