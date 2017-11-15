Kristen Stewart feels Twilight helped her evolve

Kristen Stewart feels ‘lucky’ for the experience she had while filming for “Twilight” series. The “Snow White and the Huntsman” actor said that playing the character of Bella really helped her shape as a

person that she is today.

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way…I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience,” Stewart told E! News,

The 27-year-old said that she never looks back at her life and introspects and just counts on the experience.