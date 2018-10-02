‘Krishnaji was the power behind the Raj Kapoor throne’ – Lata Mangeshkar

“Her going brings back flashes of all the times that we shared at Raj Saab (Kapoor)’s recordings. Krishnaji seldom attended these recordings. But Raj Saab made it a point to play our recordings to his wife much before anyone else heard them, just like he would rush to show his films to her first. She’d always call me if she liked a song. And the ones she liked were big hits. I’d say Krishnaji was the power behind Raj Saab. The support system without which he couldn’t have achieved what he did. While he was consumed by cinema and other passions, she looked after their five children with the same passion that he poured into his cinema. Her five children were her universe right till the end. She bore with a lot of pain for the sake of the children. Planning lunches with her children, their companions and grandchildren remained her only passion till the end.

I must tell you Krishnaji was the best hostess I’ve ever encountered. The birthday parties that she organized for Raj Saab were a culinary epic. She personally supervised the menu and all the arrangements. There would be Chinese and Punjabi dishes side by side. She loved to feed all her loved ones. I attended some of the birthday parties organized by her. They were mind-blowing. I spoke to Krishnaji some time ago. She told me about her failing health. She said she wanted to come and see me. But was unable to because of her failing health. Luckily for her she went while she was still in full control of her senses and conscious of the people around her and very articulate.

I remember Bhupenda (Assamese composer Bhupen Hazrika) came to my house on a Ganpati festival before his death with Kalpana Lajmi. He couldn’t recognize me or anyone didn’t know where he was. Krishnaji went surrounded by her loved ones. Her children and grandchildren loved her. Do you know I share my birthday with Krishnaji’s daughter Ritu and grandson Ranbir? Raj Saab and Krishnaji’s children are also very fond of me, as I of them. Once when I met Ritu she asked me, ‘You and I share the same birth date. So how come I don’t have a voice like you?’ Krishnaji had devoted all her attention to bringing up her children. Unke khatir unhone bahot sahaa (she tolerated a lot because of her children). I’d Raj Saab thought with his heart. Krishnaji was more stable and practical. I am sure Raj saab is delighted to be reunited with her. They completed one another.”