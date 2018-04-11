Krishna Shroff’s takes social media by storm in her latest bikini pictures

Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff has become the new sensation on Instagram after she posted her photographs wearing a striped bikini. The daughter of veteran actor and Bollywood’s famous star Jackie Shroff. Krishna looks hot in the black and white bikini. Shroff has as many as 349k followers on Instagram. Krishna however, got a bit of mix reaction from her followers.

The fans even slammed the followers who objected the pictures. Some trolled her for the pictures whereas some liked them. Many fans even asked her, when she will be entering the film industry.

This is not the first time Krishna Shroff took social media by storm. She had earlier, in 2015, posted a topless picture of herself showing her tattoo. The sister of the actor Tiger Shroff shows her luxurious life in her photo shoots.

While the sister is getting popularity on social media the brother is also doing extremely well with his new film Baaghi 2. The young Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s film became a hit at the box office and crossed over Rs 200 crore in India and overseas. The actor has been doing well in the industry.