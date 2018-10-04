Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others attend; see pics

The matriarch of Kapoor family Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1, due to cardiac arrest. And it left entire Bollywood in shock. As soon as celebs came to know about her demise all the big stars from the industry started rushing at the Kapoor residence in Chembur.

And today, family members such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others were spotted at the prayer meet.

Here are the pictures

Krishna Raj Kapoor was wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and she was called as Krishna aunty in the film industry. Her death was announced by Randhir Kapoor on Monday. “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest… Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” he said.