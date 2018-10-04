Free Press Journal
Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others attend; see pics

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others attend; see pics

Oct 04, 2018
The matriarch of Kapoor family Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on October 1, due to cardiac arrest. And it left entire Bollywood in shock. As soon as celebs came to know about her demise all the big stars from the industry started rushing at the Kapoor residence in Chembur.

And today, family members such as Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others were spotted at the prayer meet.

Here are the pictures


Saif Ali Khan at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareen Kapoor at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rajiv Kapoor at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani


Kunal Kapoor at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani


Arman Jain with mom Reema Jain at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Prem Chopra at prayer meet. Photo by Viral Bhayani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#amitabhbachchan at #krisharajkapoor prayer meet 🙏 🙏 🙏, @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#zayedkhan #sanjaykhan and @suzkr at #krishnarajkapoor prayer meet @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Krishna Raj Kapoor was wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and she was called as Krishna aunty in the film industry. Her death was announced by Randhir Kapoor on Monday. “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest… Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” he said.

