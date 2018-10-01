Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away: Rima Jain, Anil Kapoor arrive at Chembur’s residence, see pics

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away early morning of Monday. She was 87. Her eldest son and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirming the news to PTI said, “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.” She is survived by her five children — sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and daughters Ritu and Rima.

Meanwhile, a while ago, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep, Aadar Jain (Rima’s son) were spotted at their Chembur residence. The family was seen preparing to pay their last respects. See photos below:

#Mumbai: #Visuals from outside the residence of late Raj Kapoor in Chembur. #KrishnaRajKapoor, wife of late Raj Kapoor died at the age of 87 early morning today. pic.twitter.com/VjfocZI9j5

— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2018