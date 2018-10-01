Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away at 87; Bollywood celebs share condolences

Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning. She was 87. She had tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, and is survived by is survived by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor. Further details awaited.

Suhel Seth too took to Twitter and shared his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap”