Kollywood’s tribute to Sridevi: Kamal Haasan to take full responsibility in Rajinikanth’s absence

India’s first female superstar Sridevi’s sudden demise left entire Indian film industry into deep shock. But due to Sridevi’s good relations with South, the Tamil film Industry which is also known as Kollywood, has organised a condolence meet to pay their tribute to the veteran actress on March 11, at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Adyar, Chennai.

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor will also be attending this meet. As per the reports, Superstar Rajinikanth is going to skip the event due to his pre-scheduled commitments. Hence, in his absence, Sridevi’s Sadma co-star Kamal Haasan will be taking full responsibility of the get-together. Talking about the actress, Kamal Haasan recalled their memories saying that they were like siblings although they largely did romantic roles together.

Kamal Haasan told PTI, “I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. That is what I feel about Sridevi. We were siblings but were made to do romantic things, which we laughed at.”

Apart from Kamal Haasan, south star Ajith, Bharathiraja are expected to be a part of the event, say reports. Last week, Telugu film Industry i.e Tollywood had also organised condolence meet at Hyderabad. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna with his wife Amala, Jayaprada, Mohan Babu, Jagapati Babu, Ram Gopal Varma, K Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, P Susheela, C Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Jayasudha, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Naresh marked their presence.

Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning on February 24 in Dubai. Amid the huge crowd, her last rites were performed on February 28 in Mumbai. The members of the Kapoor family immersed parts of Sridevi’s ashes in the holy Ganga in Haridwar on March 8, after conducting a similar ceremony in Rameswaram on March 4.