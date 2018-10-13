KoffeeWithKaran: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt discuss Ranbir Kapoor in the first episode of Karan Johar’s show

Earlier we had reported that filmmaker Karan Johar was all set to return to the small screen with the sixth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. Later we had also informed you that kick-starting KWK season six would be none other than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Well, recently a teaser of the episode was released and we have to say that both Deepika and Alia spill quite a lot on the talk show, from addressing the elephant in the room, which incidentally was, Ranbir Kapoor to their marriage plans.

Seen in the teaser, the two leading actresses are talking about being in relationship with the Kapoor lad and even share a bit about their respective marriage plans. If that wasn’t all, like the previous seasons of Koffee With Karan, the sixth season also features a few challenges that host Karan Johar gets the guests to accomplish obviously for one of the Koffee hampers. Watching the teaser, we have to say that with season six, Karan Johar is looking to making things rather explosive with the new season of Koffee With Karan.