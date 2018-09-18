‘Koffee with Karan’ season 6 trailer released, show to air on October 21

The trailer of the sixth season of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ where we see the host Karan Johar saying, “I’ll admit to asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers.”

In the trailer, we see different stages of Karan’s life played by different actors, we are shown his childhood and teenage days, where the director is seen asking all the wrong questions at the wrong time. As we all know that in past this Karan’s show generated a lot of controversies and we think it won’t be different this season.

Last season, actress Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ which also started the nepotism debate in Bollywood. The show started in 2004. Many celebrities have expressed their likes and dislikes towards the show. The Koffee Quiz and the Rapid Fire segments of the show have gained a lot of popularity and with Karan leading the show it is certainly the most talked show among Bollywood fans.

Koffee with Karan starts on October 21 on Star world and Hotstar.