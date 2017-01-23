Koffee With Karan: Jackie Shroff’s heart beats for ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl, Tiger Shroff shy on knowing father’s adventurous past

New Delhi: After Desi girl Priyanka Chopra hinted on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship in the last episode of the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, ‘Flying Jatt’ Tiger Shroff has opened up about him having a crush on actress Shradhha Kapoor in school in the teaser for KWK’s episode to be aired next week.

Tiger, who will grace the show along with his father Jackie Shroff, admits to having a crush on Shradha, however he went on to say that it never went beyond that.

While Jackie is seen all loud and bold while replying to Karan’s questions on a whole lot of issues, Junior Shroff appears a bit coy and shy while giving his. Making his adulation for actress Madhuri Dixit insanely apparent, Jackie goes on to tag the graceful actor as ‘sexy siren’. Although he apologises for naming Madhuri for most of his answers, none of the three seemed offended by it.

KJo also asks Tiger if he would ever talk about sex with his father, to which he says, “That would be awkward.” But when Karan questioned if the Munna Michael actor fears getting to know about his dad’s adventurous past, Tiger says, “Yes, even that.”



Well, this dynamic ‘Munna-Michael’- ‘Flying Jatt’ duo will surely spill some coffee beans in the next episode, for now beat your Monday blues by watching the teaser.