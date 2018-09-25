Koffee with Karan 6: Siblings Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor to make first joint appearance on KJo’s couch? Read to know

Karan Johar has officially announced the 6th season of his renowned celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. As soon as the news of the show’s new season started doing the rounds, there were some celebrity names such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika-Ranveer, Ranbir-Alia coming together at Karan Johar’s couch hit the internet.

However, while there is nothing confirmed yet about the celebrities making appearance on the show, there are two more names which have popped up and they are none other than Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Yes, the celebrity brother-sister duo will be making their first on-screen appearance. The duo are scheduled to shoot in the first week of October and according to reports, they are one of the first guests. A close source from the sets revealed to Mumbai Mirror that KJo approached the duo with the idea of appearing the show and they loved it. In the show, the brother-sister duo will also open about their relationship.

We surely can’t wait for the episode as we have already seen them bonding on various occasions ever since the demise of Janhvi’s mother Sridevi in February. ‘Koffee with Karan’ will premiere on October 21. Earlier, the makers released a teaser of the show.