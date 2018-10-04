Koffee With Karan 6 First look out! Not Deepika, Alia but Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan set the couch on fire

Karan Johar is all set to light up the screens with the sixth season of the controversial talk show: Koffee With Karan! The first guests of the show are Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan. The first look from this amaze episode is out and we are shook. Karan has wittily captioned the photo as: Lights, camera & #koffee with this father-daughter duo!

Shooting for season 6 has begun and it’s already brewing strong! Karan called the father daughter duo: Extremely hilarious, supremely bright and sensitive father and daughter duo. Wow! We are so so so excited to see them together. This will be the first time Sara will be on screen and what’s more? She will be sharing space with her dad. Check out the pic below:

Karan Johar is all set and raring to go with Koffee With Karan and well, he will be shooting next with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Whoa! He sure has pulled a casting coup here as for last season, he had Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share the couch. Trust only Karan to pull something off like this! We are so piqued to see next season of the show roll out.