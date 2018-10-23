‘Kizie Aur Manny’ actress Sanjana Sanghi trashes reports of sexual harassment by Sushant Singh Rajput

In the wake of MeToo movement while a lot of Bollywood directors, singers and producers have come under radar, there was no famous Bollywood actor who had been accused of sexual harassment. Therefore when rumors were rife that Sushant was accused by his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi of sexual harassment it was quite surprising since Sushant is known to have a good record with all his female co-stars. However, these rumors stared floating around way before MeToo, it only got highlighted again due to the ongoing movement.

Sushant who kept silence when the rumors were fresh didn’t kept quite this time when the rumor started floating again. He shared his recent chats with his costar Sanjana Sanghi on Instagram, going by which one can state that the duo were on good terms with each other.

Now another sigh of relief for Sushant has come in form of Sanjana’s tweet. The newbie today took to Twitter and trashed all the rumors of sexual harassment against Sushant as baseless. Check out the tweet below

While this definitely is a big relief to Sushant, the fate of Kizie Aur Manny is still in dilemma as Mukesh Chhabra who was directing the film has been accused of sexual harassment and is currently said to keep himself out from directing the film by the makers.