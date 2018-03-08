Kiss of Love! Brent Goble expresses his love to wife Aashka Goradia on Women’s Day eve

Today, the entire world is celebrating International Women’s Day and on this occasion, TV actress Aashka Goradia’s husband Brent Goble expressed his passionate love to her with a kiss on Women’s Day eve. Yes, supremely overwhelmed with husband’s gesture, Aashka shared this lovely kiss moment on her Instagram account.

She captioned a snap, “When we sail through the Indian Ocean, @kissmetherediary !!”

Awww… we can see how passionately Brent expressing his love to his lovely wife Aashka. After all, the couple’s love story is not lesser than a fairy tale romance. The two are currently holidaying and are sailing through the Indian Ocean.

Aashka and Brent got married on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony and we must say their gesture of expressing love has surely given sweet couple goals to many people.