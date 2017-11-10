Kishore Kumar to Karan Singh Grover: Bollywood stars who tied the knot thrice or more

Marriages are made in heaven but unfortunately sometimes these marriages don’t last long and couples get separated. Many a times such things happen in Bollywood, but few are lucky to find love again. So here are actors, who married twice or more in their endeavour to find true love.

Kishore Kumar

The legendary singer Kishore Da married four times. His first marriage was to Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950, which lasted for eight years. Then, the singer married beautiful actress Madhubala in 1960. But unfortunately, the marriage ended after nine years with Madhubala’s demise. His third wife was another Bollywood actress, Yogeeta Bali; their marriage lasted only for a short time span of two years. In 1980, Kishore Da again fell in love with Leena Chandavarkar, another young Bollywood actress. Their union saw an end after the sad demise of Kishore Da.

Siddharth Roy Kapur

The producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has got married thrice and Vidya Balan is his third wife. Siddharth was first married to his childhood friend and his second wife was a television producer, from whom he separated in 2008, and the divorce came through in the end of 2011.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been married thrice. First, he was married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 because of brain tumour. Then, Dutt married model Rhea Pillai, but got divorced in 2005. Now, he is married to his ladylove Manyata Dutt.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

He is a famous producer of Bollywood and has also got married thrice. His first marriage was to a film editor, Renu Saluja, and his second wife was Shabnam Sukhdev. But, both of his marriages ended in divorce. Now, he is married to film critic Anupama Chopra.

Lucky Ali

Singer Lucky Ali’s first wife Meaghan Jane McCleary was from New Zealand, and had also acted in his music video, O Sanam. The couple has two kids. Ali’s second wife Inaya also has two children with him. Later, the singer got married for the third time in 2010 to a British model and the two have a son as well.

Karan Singh Grover

The actor is married to Bipasha Basu currently, but she is Karan’s third wife, Karan first got married to actress Shraddha Nigam whom he married in 2008 but marriage only lasted 10 months. After that, he got married to beautiful actress Jennifer Winget in 2012, but they parted in 2014.

Neelima Azeem

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azeem, is also on the list as she has been married thrice. Neelima’s first marriage was with actor Pankaj Kapur. The marriage failed and the two got separated in 1984. Shahid is Neelima and Pankaj’s son. Later, she tied the knot with actor Rajesh Khattar and that marriage too ended in 2001. Finally, she married Ustaad Raja Ali Khan in 2004 and that marriage failed as well.