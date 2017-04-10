Kirsten Dunst uncomfortable with sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst says she wanted her intimate scenes in the movie The Beguiled to get over as fast as possible because she did not like filming them. The trailer for director Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film features an intense scene between Dunst and Colin Farrell and the actress says it made her very uncomfortable, “I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped. I don’t like it, I just wanted it to be over as fast as possible’,” Dunst says.

However, she says that Coppola made it as pleasant as it she could hope for it to be. “Sofia’s said that we’re going to get this done quick, we’re just gonna shoot it here, we’ll do three takes, then we will be done’,” she adds. Farrell also states that it was quite a scene to create, “I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do.”