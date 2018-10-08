Kings XI Punjab’s co-owner Preity Zinta wants betting to be legalised for Indian Premier League

Combination of Indian Premier League (IPL) and betting is not a new thing for Indian audiences. The betting has created a number of controversies in the past eleven years. From S Sreesanth’s spot-fixing charges to Arbaaz Khan’s acceptance of losing Rs 2.80 crore, betting has been a sore issue for the extremely popular tournament. However, Preity Zinta seems to be in favour of the same.

In an interview with India Today, the actress and entrepreneur Preity said that betting should get legalised at least for Indian Premier League to curb the corruption surrounding the event. She believes that legalising betting would help the government to generate a source of revenue. In a statement, Preity said, “I think it would be important if the government legalises betting because it will be a good source of revenue and stuff and secondly, we can stop all this crap because how many people can you control. So, that’s why I said let’s do a random lie detector test, BCCI should just make it part of the policy, it will be amazing. Because of the fear of knowing that I can get caught, that’s what you need. You can’t police people that much.”

She further added by stating that, “You think somebody can make an offer to me and still be alive, I would probably take him to the cops. Please understand I had just got out of movies. For 10 years I was living in a studio with cameras and characters that didn’t exist, so I was living in a La La Land. Suddenly I stepped out into a cricket stadium. Everybody was alien to me and to be honest, I didn’t know what was happening.”

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback opposite Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel in Bhaiaji Superhit. The film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2018.