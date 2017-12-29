‘King of Pop’ Daler Mehndi recreates two of his hit numbers ‘Kudiyan Shehar Diya’ and ‘Na Na Na Re’

Mumbai: ‘King of Pop’ Daler Mehndi made an entry on the sets of Tseries MixTape Punjabi. One could expect nothing but great energy and original Punjabi tadka. Daler Mehndi performed solo on his two hit songs ‘Kudiyan Shehar Diya’ and ‘Na Na Na Re’ leaving him with a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Dressed in black with a blingy golden jacket, Daler Mehndi refined style as he enjoyed performing to his songs himself. He was further backed by an extremely talented team of musicians and artists who complimented his songs with instruments such as pianica, ukulele, chimta, nylon, electric guitars and the Punjabi dhols, table and tumbi.

Sharing his experience, Daler Mehndi says, “I am doing a solo performance on my songs – ‘Kudiyan Shehar Diyan’ and ‘Na Na Na re’. Music director Abhijit Vaghani has created a wonderful version of the song and given me a chance to revive my chartbusters thereby giving a new life to the songs. Infact I am dancing quite a bit while performing.”

The episode will be out on Saturday, 30th December, 2017!