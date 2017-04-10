Kim Sharma in financial mess as husband dumps her for another woman

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is facing serious trouble in her marital life. It is being said that Kim, who married business tycoon Ali Punjani in 2010, has been ditched by her husband for another women.

According to renowned daily, Kim’s Sharma marriage with Punjani is over. “Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security. Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially. She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma (her real name). Kimi didn’t just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani’s chain of hotels as well.”

For those who don’t remember, Kim made her acting debut with ‘Mohabbatein’ and was seen in a few more Bollywood movies, including ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’ and ‘Fida’ among others.