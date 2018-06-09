Kim Kardashian West wishes Kanye on 41st birthday
8/28/2016 - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016, Madison Square Garden, New York City. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
New Delhi: Reality star Kim Kardashian West wished husband Kanye West as he turned 41 today. The star posted a picture of the rapper on Instagram a sitting in a plane. The message read, “Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.” Last month, the famous duo celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and the reality-star-turned-makeup-mogul shared a few thoughts about her marriage to the ‘Ye’ rapper. Kim and Kanye are parents of three children, North, Saint, and Chicago.