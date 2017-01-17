Kim Kardashian had ‘intimate romance’ with Calum Best

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly was in a relationship with model Calum Best before she became famous.

According to a source, Kim and Best had an “intimate romance” when they were younger and both lived in Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim was introduced to Best through her step-brother Brody Jenner.

Kim enjoyed her romance with Best, the “Celebrity Big Brother” star, before she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000. Years later, she became famous through her leaked sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J.

“Kim and Calum dated when they were a lot younger — they weren’t in the public eye back then,” the source told The Sun newspaper.

“The pair used to hang out in the same social circles and shared a lot in common as they both had famous fathers. Calum was close pals with Brody and is still friends with him and Scott Disick today,” the source added.