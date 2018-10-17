Kim Kardashian gives befitting reply to ‘mom shamers’

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Oct 17, 2018 08:54 am
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has slammed “mom shamers” for criticising her for a photograph in which her two-year-old son Saint appeared to be using a pacifier. Defending herself, Kim silenced her haters as she confirmed that what appeared to be a pacifier was in fact a well-known lollipop shaped in the style of a dummy, reported dailymail.co.uk.

“Missing my babies! P.S. mom shammers it’s not a pacifier, he’s eating candy,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the picture of herself holding her nine-month-old daughter Chicago while holding hands with Saint.

 


 

Kim also shares 4-year-old North with husband and rapper Kanye West.

