Kiara Advani Vibrator Scene: Did Lust Stories director Karan Johar copy masturbation scene from Ugly Truth? Video Test

Ever since the much-awaited anthology of four stories, Lust Stories has released, everyone is talking about the funniest yet seductive vibrator scene of Kiara Advani in Karan Johar’s short film. However, now it seems like the masturbation scene has allegedly been copied from Hollywood film, Ugly Truth.

Yes, in Karan Johar’s short film from Lust Stories, Kiara Advani masturbates using a vibrator. Besides being sensual, this scene is sure to put a smile on your face. However, if you see the scene masturbation scene from the Hollywood movie The Ugly Truth starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler, you would find a similarity. Hence, it indicates that Karan might have taken inspiration from The Ugly Truth’s scene.

Released on Netflix on June 15, Lust Stories has received fantastic reviews from the viewers with all the four segments impressing them.