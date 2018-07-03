Kiara Advani is exploring Hyderabad, where she is shooting for a Telugu film

The actress, who is basking in the glory of the success of Lust Stories, is exploring Hyderabad, where she is shooting for a Telugu film.

The gorgeous actress, Kiara Advani, is taking the Bollywood and South film industry by storm, but that doesn’t stop this rising star from hitting the streets and indulging in some road-side shopping spree and binging. Yeah, while most stars are used to a luxurious lifestyle, it is the simple things that appeal the most to this beautiful belle of Bollywood, who has become the talk of the town this month, courtesy her smashing performance in the recently released anthology on Netflix – Lust Stories.

So, when Kiara recently got a break from her busy shooting schedule in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her next big Telugu film, the sprightly girl decided to spend the day exploring the streets of Hyderabad and visited the historic monument, located in the heart of Hyderabad – Charminar.

Kiara, who has become a toast of Telugu Cinema after scoring a huge success for her debut film – Bharat Ane Nenu, donned a lovely summery ensemble, covered her head with a dupatta and wore stylish shades to avoid getting noticed easily, and wandered on the streets of Hyderabad. The actress not only bought roadside artificial jewellery but didn’t even hesitate to devour a few roadside delicacies including ice-cream from the street vendors.

Kiara said, “Everytime I travel I look forward to exploring the culture and heritage of the place I’m visiting. Over the last year Hyderabad has become second home and everytime I had come to the city to shoot, I never really got the time to venture out and discover the beautiful city. This time, fortunately, I had a day off and took my team to do some sight seeing. I finally made a trip to the gorgeous Charminar, where I also shopped a little bit, I also visited the Salar Jung Museum and had dinner at my favourite Chutneys which my stylist introduced me to.”