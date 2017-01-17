Kiara Advani finds love again

Earlier, she was dating her Fugly co-star, Mohit Marwah. And now, Kiara Advani has found love in director Mustan’s (from the famous Abbas-Mustan duo) son – Mustafa Burmawalla. The two are working together in Mustafa’s debut film Machine (being directed by Abbas-Mustan).

It’s been a few months that both fell for each other and their relationship is now developing slowly slowly…Apparently, it all began when the love birds starting shooting for their upcoming film Machine and apparently the two became very close on sets. Cute, isn’t it?