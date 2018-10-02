Khushi Kapoor is a superstar waiting in the wings! She seems to have inherited her mom Sridevi‘s effortless charm and on screen charisma. Her latest picture shared by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock prove that! Falguni and Shane Peacock couldn’t resist but share Khushi’s awe inspiring snap in a hot shimmery silver number which she wore for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement hoopla in Lake Camo, Italy. One look at the pictures and you know that Khushi is the next big sensation to look out for. Earlier, she was more keen in exploring the fashion industry as a profession but now her focus is shifted to Bollywood, confirmed Boney Kapoor. She is mentor and a best friend to Janhvi Kapoor who just made her debut with Karan Johar‘s Dhadak.

Khushi has been making quite a stir with her brave fashion choices in the industry and there’s a rumour that Karan Johar is set to launch Khushi Kapoor with none other than Aryan Khan. All these are unconfirmed rumours of course but how great it would be to see her on big screen soon? Janhvi Kapoor had once said in an interview that her mom Sridevi thought that the Dhadak actress was too innocent and very cut off from the ways of the world but Khushi was different so she is much more out there and smart. In fact, it is Khushi who mother’s Janhvi, puts her to sleep and tucks her in bed at night. That’s really sweet, the bonding between the two sisters. Check out Khushi’s picture below.