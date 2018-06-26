Khloe Kardashian reveals why she stayed with Tristan Thompson post cheating scandal

New Delhi, Seems like Khloe Kardashian has not yet forgiven beau, Tristan Thompson for the cheating scandal that threatened to tear them apart. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star addressed her decision to continue staying with the NBA star. Responding to a Twitter user who said he was “disappointed” by Khloe before calling her a hypocrite, she wrote, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

Days before Khloe gave birth to her first child in April, True Thompson, evidence of Tristan’s alleged cheating surfaced online. Earlier this month, the stars united at friends birthday party in Cleveland.