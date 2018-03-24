Khichdi 3 Promo: Praful, Hansa and Babuji are back to make you laugh; watch

After ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, JD Majethia’s ‘Khichdi’ is all set to return to small screen after 12 years on April 14. Leaving us excited, Star Plus has released the 1st promo of the show and like the previous seasons, season 3 also promises to make you laugh.

The promo has entire cast including writer-director JD Majithia. In the promo, Hansa orders Babuji to push their vehicle as they need to reach the channel soon. Hansa in her typical style wants AC. And as the two kids get irritated by the elder’s banter, they shout we need to reach the channel now. Besides all these, we also see Praful has put clan in a boat and now they are struggling to move ahead. In the end, the voiceover says, ‘chatpate kisse le kar aaraha hai atpapa parivar’, which gives a perfect hint that this season will be fun to watch the show after years.

The show’s cast consists of Supriya Pathak Kapoor, JD Majithia, Anang Desai, Rajeev Desai, Vandana Pathak. And besides, the regular character others like Renuka Shahane, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deepshika Nagpal will too add fun in each episode.